Tiana's Bayou Adventure At Disney World Got Shutdown Thanks To One Guy Who Lost His Hat (And Was Probably Banned From The Park)

Theme park attractions are complicated. They have so many moving parts that need to work together that it’s a minor miracle that such things even work in the first place. It doesn’t take much for some of them to be shut down, and sometimes, for the safety of everybody, that’s what needs to happen. Which is exactly why one of the newest attractions at Disney World, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, suffered a shutdown earlier this week after a guest went looking for their hat.

A video has been going viral on TikTok that shows somebody who is not a Disney World cast member wandering around inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. He walks around the bottom of the drop, and according to the video, he’s looking for his hat that he apparently lost on a previous ride.

As noted in the video text, this resulted in a complete shutdown and evacuation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. That is the standard operating procedure of the attraction if there is a person down at the bottom of the drop, for the simple reason that it’s dangerous to be down there. It’s an honest shock that the guy doesn’t slip and fall while wandering around. And also, sometimes there are alligators there. People need to remember that Disney World used to be a Florida swamp.

However, the bigger issue for the gentleman than a lost hat is that he possibly could have been banned from Walt Disney World shortly after this video ended. First, we have the issue of the fact that he crossed some Cast Member Only barriers in order to get where he is. Possibly more importantly, you can hear in the video that a Cast Member is telling him to stop moving, and he’s not listening.

I’ve been on carousels at Disneyland Resort that were stopped because somebody ignored repeated statements over a loudspeaker to stop facing backward. The parks have rules, and most of them are not particularly difficult to follow. Can we all just listen to Cast Members when they talk, please?

Between crossing lines he shouldn’t have crossed to get where he is, and then failing to follow Cast Member instructions, this gentleman has set himself up to be banned from Disney World, possibly for the rest of his life. People have been banned from Disneyland and Walt Disney World for less than this.

So let this be a lesson to everybody: when the Cast Member tells you to take off your hat, as somebody almost certainly did here, it’s maybe a good idea to listen. And if you don’t, and you lose your hat, then it’s time to just let it go. Buy a new hat, they have lots of fun ones at Disney World.