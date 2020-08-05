Seth Rogen Reveals The Most Challenging Scenes In An American Pickle To Film

Those scenes were challenging, but what is rewarding is we kind of could splice it together in the moment because of how we shot it. So you could watch playback and just see if it worked basically. It was mostly, you know, there's some cutting out, but it was largely in camera. So you could see like, 'Oh, we're both looking in the right place, and I pick up the cup of the right time, and we cheers at the right time, and we both walk over there at the right time.' When you would watch it back and it worked, it was actually very, very gratifying.