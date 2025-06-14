Adam Scott Revealed Which Scene In Severance Season 2 'Terrified' Him. While I Get It, It's Also Worth Noting That He Absolutely Killed It
This was an all-time great Severance moment.
It's been three months since the Severance Season 2 finale was part of the 2025 TV schedule, but I know I’m still emotionally recovering from everything that took place during it. While I’m not surprised it took a toll on the series’ star Adam Scott, it’s interesting to hear him talk about one scene he was worried about, because he clearly crushed it. SPOILERS are ahead!
There are a lot of standout scenes from the finale, particularly how the season ends with Mark and Helly running away from Gemma after all that time when his outie thought his wife was dead and wanted to reunite with her. One moment from the episode that Scott’s friend and fellow actor Kristen Bell asked him about during an interview with Variety was when Innie and Outie Mark talk to each other over a camcorder. Here’s how he said he reacted to seeing that scene on paper:
It’s one of the many genius scenes of Severance, but Adam Scott was not here for it when it came to being the man who had to pull it off. He said it was one of those shoot days that always felt like it was “on the horizon,” continuing with these words:
Hey, it’s understandable. The actor had to play both versions of Mark as they had a conversation with each other with a camcorder. It cannot be easy to keep both Marks straight, and it’s a real key scene to the audience's understanding that Innie Mark has become his own person and is rejecting Outie Mark’s wishes. As he explained further:
The actor of course didn’t screw up, he killed it in all the ways possible for that scene, and it really helps frame the ending of the season.
Scott spoke further about what went into that scene with these words:
Adam Scott sounds like a guy who doesn’t quite realize his talents as he passed off all of the credit for a scene that he had to play both parts in to everyone else involved, but of course, every scene of Severance is a collaborative effort. Considering the actor is currently in contention to earn another Emmy nomination for his role, he’s definitely being humble.
As we wait for the Emmy nominations to be announced, prior to it being one of the upcoming award shows for later this year, I will still be thinking about the Severance finale and what it means for Season 3 and potential Severance spinoffs.
