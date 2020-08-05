John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Has Another Action Movie In The Works

Leave a Comment
As if being a former stunt performer-turned-action director wasn’t enough for John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski, the man’s gone ahead and put another action project onto his plate. This time, Stahelski is up to direct a remake of a South Korean action hit, The Man From Nowhere, and he has some help coming from a very familiar partner, as Wick franchise writer Derek Kostad is writing the new version of this 2010 blockbuster.
Reported today by Deadline, The Man From Nowhere was a smash hit in its native South Korea, becoming the top film at the regional box office. With a story that sees a “quiet pawnshop keeper” returning to their violent ways to protect a child they’ve befriended, it sounds like a fit so tailored for the men who helped create John Wick that it couldn’t have landed in better hands. There’s a big catch though, as Chad Stahelski won’t be directing The Man From Nowhere. He’ll be producing the picture, with Derek Kolstad’s script already building firm buzz.
It’s not that surprising that Chad Stahelski isn’t directing this remake of The Man From Nowhere, as the word on the street is that particular buzz is so good, this project will probably find itself on the fact track into production. Which isn’t something Chad Stahelski can accommodate right now, as he’s still waiting to get to work on the hotly anticipated John Wick 4. That was delayed to a May 27, 2022 release date, so as not to conflict with the other fourth entry in a Keanu Reeves franchise, The Matrix 4, which is currently filming at the moment.
As you can see, Chad Stahelski’s dance card is pretty full, so The Man From Nowhere will have no choice but to move on without him. It’s probably the best choice, because if this film becomes a John Wick-sized hit, there could be another action universe waiting to be built. And as the world is constantly reminded when the subject of Keanu Reeves’ ass kicker comes up, there’s not only the franchise proper on the table, but also the Starz TV spinoff The Continental and the spinoff film Ballerina on the horizon. While he won’t be directing those projects either, you can bet that Stahelski will be pretty hands-on with how they open up the potential of the Wick-iverse.
These are the early days for The Man From Nowhere, and there is a chance that this man could return from whence he came just as easily. But if we’re being honest here, the optimism that another John Wick-style series is on the table is probably enough to make sure we see this person whenever their eventual debut takes place. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future brings, and when we know anything more on this project, you’ll be able to read all about here at CinemaBlend.