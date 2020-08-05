John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Has Another Action Movie In The Works

As you can see, Chad Stahelski’s dance card is pretty full, so The Man From Nowhere will have no choice but to move on without him. It’s probably the best choice, because if this film becomes a John Wick-sized hit, there could be another action universe waiting to be built. And as the world is constantly reminded when the subject of Keanu Reeves’ ass kicker comes up, there’s not only the franchise proper on the table, but also the Starz TV spinoff The Continental and the spinoff film Ballerina on the horizon. While he won’t be directing those projects either, you can bet that Stahelski will be pretty hands-on with how they open up the potential of the Wick-iverse.