Ballerina’s Chad Stahelski Says The John Wick Franchise Could Keep Working Without Keanu Reeves, But He Has One Concern I Agree With

Can the action franchise survive without it's main star holding it up?

Keanu Reeves&#039; John Wick speaking to Ana de Armas&#039; Ballerina character
In the new John Wick spinoff Ballerina, the presence of Keanu Reeves feels like a security blanket of sorts. Without a guarantee that audiences would buy into a new movie within the canon following a new protagonist, the filmmaker/studio included plenty of the legendary Baba Yaga to make the project appear more connected to the continuity/enticing. But what does that potentially say about the franchise as a whole as it continues to expand with a variety of projects? It's an interesting conundrum for John Wick series director/Ballerina producer Chad Stahelski that the filmmaker recently addressed

The question of whether or not the John Wick canon can expand without leaning directly on the star power power of Keanu Reeves is one that was posed directly to Stahelski during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and the short answer to the matter is "yes" (and it's apparently something he has discussed with the actor personally). That being said, he also recognizes that there is a need to not spread the material too thin with too much too fast. Said the Ballerina producer,

Keanu and I actually just talked about this. Look, it’s always tricky. I think the world can be supported as long as you don’t go crazy and carpet bomb. What we’re doing now are stories we really want to tell that feel organic.

So what does that mean in his eyes? Chad Stahelski constructed a metaphor by imagining a multi-series Alice In Wonderland franchise. He continued,

You’ve seen Alice in Wonderland. Now what about the Rabbit? What about the Cheshire Cat? Also, sometimes in your own franchise, you get so far up your own ass with the mythology that by the 10th movie you don’t know what’s going on. I don’t ever want to get that way with Wick. I want each one to be able to stand alone.

As of right now, with Ballerina now playing in theaters, there are three projects that have been lined up for the future of the John Wick franchise:

From that list, the Caine project will presumably be the big test for the strength of the John Wick franchise – assuming that the story doesn't find a way to incorporate some kind of Keanu Reeves appearance. It will be fascinating to see how things develop following the release of Ballerina, and we here at CinemaBlend will continue to keep you apprised of the latest developments within the canon.

