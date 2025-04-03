Donnie Yen Had A Simple Four-Word Response For Keanu Reeves After His John Wick Spinoff Got Announced

News
By published

Donnie Yen is ready to return to the World of John Wick.

Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick: Chapter 4 seemed designed to be the end of the story of Keanu Reeves’ killer of assassins but this week we received conformation that’s not the case. Not only is John Wick: Chapter 5 in development, but the World of John Wick is growing even more, with three other John Wick projects currently on the way. The most exciting of them all may be the new film, Caine, starring Donnie Yen, and he is certainly excited for it.

In addition to Ballerina staring Ana de Armas being on the 2025 movie schedule and John Wick: Chapter 5 in its early stages, we’re set to get an animated John Wick from Ultraman: Rising director Shanon Tindle and an additional spinoff starring Donnie Yen’s Caine, who was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4. Not only will Yen star in the movie, he will also direct it. And Yen responded to the news on Instagram in a simple way that, as a fan, has me seriously pumped up. He said simply…

I am ready John😎

As a fan of the entire John Wick franchise, and of Donnie Yen specifically, I am also ready, and can’t wait to see this new movie when it arrives. Donnie Yen has always been one of the great martial artists in film history and seeing more of his work, done in the John Wick style, and under his own direction, adds up to what could be an absolutely incredible action movie.

Of course, Donnie Yen’s comment on Instagram also raises some important questions, because, why is Donnie Yen telling John Wick that he is ready? The new Caine movie will be set following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, the story in which John Wick apparently died. We know that, if a fifth movie is happening, John Wick won’t stay dead. Could this mean that, like Ballerina, John Wick might make an appearance in Caine?

It’s certainly a possibility. What we initially thought was only going to be a Keanu Reeves’ cameo in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina now looks to be a bit more than a simple cameo, as Wick will be called in to stop the titular Ballerina played by Ana de Armas. It wouldn’t be that surprising if some reason is given for Wick and Caine to cross paths again.

Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Of course, Ballerina is set prior to John Wick’s “death” so an appearance by Keanu Reeves in Caine would require an explanation that isn’t needed in Ballerina. Still, it’s all quite possible.

Whatever happens and whoever appears in Caine, it’s an exciting project for fans of Donnie Yen and the World of John Wick. Production on the spinoff is supposed to start later this year, so a 2026 release date isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

