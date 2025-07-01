Orlando Bloom Seemingly Breaks Silence About Katy Perry Split: 'Take That First Step'

The start of the summer marked the end of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s long relationship. After getting engaged in 2019 and having their daughter in 2020, news broke that the pair broke things off on June 26, 2025. Now, it would seem that the Deep Cover actor has broken his silence about how he’s doing in the aftermath of it.

While Bloom didn’t directly name Perry or reference his breakup, in the week after the news broke, he took to his Instagram to post a few inspirational quotes about moving forward. Notably, the one he personally typed out was all about working to “take the first step,” it said:

Daily Encouragement by Daisaku Ikeda The important thing is to take the first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next.

Along with that IG story that he typed out, Bloom reposted a quote by Gautama Buddha from taomeditations , which said:

Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.

Again, nothing here actually references Bloom and Perry’s breakup; however, considering the timing of it all, it’s hard not to make the connection.

Notably, this is not the first time these two have broken up. They met in 2016, and after dating for a while, they broke up in 2017 . However, they rekindled their relationship in early 2018, and then got engaged the year after that, though they never tied the knot.

In 2020, their daughter Daisy Dove was born, and since their breakup, there have been reports about how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will co-parent . An insider told Us Weekly that the duo allegedly are “still very much in touch” and would be raising their kid together. They also made claims that things are not messy between them.

If these story posts from the actor tell us anything, it would seem he is simply working toward taking the first step in this new chapter of his life. While he didn’t imply that this was about his breakup, there is no questioning that both he and the "Firework" singer are going through a big change right now, and it would take courage to move forward after such a major life shift. However, again, he did not mention Perry in his post, so it’s unclear what exactly he was referencing here.

Breakup aside, the Lord of the Rings actor has been staying busy. Most recently, he was a guest at Jeff Bezos’ wedding . Along with that personal event, he’s been working a lot too. His project on the 2025 movie schedule , Deep Cut, was just released for those with an Amazon Prime subscription , and he’s been on quite the promotional tour for it.

So, if everything he’s been up to proves anything, it would seem that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is staying busy and taking those steps his Instagram stories alluded to, whether he was referring to his breakup or not.