Originally, Only Kris Jenner And Kim Kardashian Were Invited To Jeff Bezos' Wedding, Until 'Mama Kris' Got To Work

Jeff Bezos' wedding has been much discussed as of late. The Amazon founder threw a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy where he virtually rented out the entire city just for his wedding. Photos of the event were published by Vogue, with Bezos' bride, Lauren Sánchez, gracing the cover. Various celebrities were at the shindig, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, who were all in attendance aside from Kourtney. However, it turns out only a few members of the family were originally set to attend, before Kris Jenner took action.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were the only members of the clan originally invited to the wedding, according to a source for Page Six. Reportedly, Sánchez previously had a close relationship with Kardashian and Jenner and allegedly only had a handful of interactions with the other sisters, hence the limited invite. However, it was during the Paris bachelorette party that Kris allegedly made a pitch for the family. The insider told the publication:

Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris, but Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party.

Wedding planning can be tricky. On one hand, despite the star-studded nature of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez event, the wedding only had a guest list of 200 people. Some many consider that a modest wedding for the average American and, considering an even as high-profile as this one, it's honestly a surprisingly small number of people. It's easy to get the feeling that couple wanted to keep things low-key when it came to the guest list, hence the limited Kardashian-Jenner invite.

Nevertheless, Kris Jenner got her wish, as she often does. The ladies looked gorgeous, as Kim Kardashian opted to sport a vintage Versace piece for the event, while sister Khloé rocked a sparkly pink Tamara Ralph Couture gown. Kendall looked ravishing in a black Tom Ford dress, but Kylie was the talk of the town when she wore a controversial Dilara Findikoglu grayish-blue dress for the event, which people argued was a bit too light of a color for a wedding. No matter the occasion, it seems like the Kardashians make a splash wherever they go.

The Kardashians weren’t alone when it came to high-profile guests. Sydney Sweeney and Brooks Nader were in attendance, along with Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio, whose wedding date and girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, ripped her dress at the event.

With such a guest list, it honestly makes sense that all the Kardashians would be there. The famous clan is known for showing up at glamorous events, and the Italian wedding of an American billionaire feels like an event tailor-made for them.

When the Kardashian-Jenner family isn't enjoying a multi-million dollar Venetian wedding, one of the things they're doing is filming their reality show, The Kardashians, which is currently available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Check out the available episodes for yourself, and keep an eye on the 2025 TV schedule so that you'll know when the seventh season hits.