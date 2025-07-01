Jake Paul Just Hit A Major Milestone In His Professional Boxing Career, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Jake Paul's latest fight wasn't nearly as hyped as his big bout with Mike Tyson, but it was unquestionably more significant in regards to his career. "El Gallo" took on former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over the weekend, and after securing a victory, he's now a ranked fighter in the World Boxing Association.

As TMZ reported, Jake Paul is now the 14th-ranked professional fighter in the cruiserweight division when it comes to the WBA. This is a huge accomplishment for the fighter, as an official ranking now makes it possible for him to get a championship title shot against Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramírez, who also holds the World Boxing Organization cruiserweight title. Although there's no active conversation about it, a scenario exists where Paul could challenge for the unified title of two professional boxing organizations.

As one might expect, the idea of that happening has people all over the internet feeling a certain type of way:

How the absolute fuck is Jake Paul ranked top 15 when he fights people over 60 years old with pacemakers? - @ esilacSynohtnA

Great. Now let’s see him fight someone in those rankings in a competitive fight instead of these exhibition-type matches. Will be good to see his true level, good or bad. - @ Luke_MCFC

Boxing is fast becoming a farce 😂😂😂 - @ kjdon83

Greatest Of All Time - @ sarberous

Can't wait for him to fight someone in the top 15 WBA rankings for cruiserweight lol - @WarhammerMents

As is often the case when it comes to Jake Paul, the reactions are all over the place. I think the only thing the internet is unified on is that he shouldn't join the WWE, and Paul agrees with them. As has been the case after every win, however, there's another question on whether this new accomplishment was earned, or if boxing is just desperate to have a fighter with mainstream appeal.

I think it's possible that many things can be true at the same time. While Jake Paul has not taken the most conventional route to boxing fame, he's one of the most well-known names in the sport at the moment. If he does manage to earn a title shot, one has to imagine there would be a bidding war to stream the fight with a Netflix subscription or elsewhere.

Paul has stated in the past that he wants a title fight and that his ultimate goal is to win a boxing championship. At the same time, I think it's fair to say the 14 fighters ranked above him are a cut above the quality of opponents he's faced in the past, and he might have to face at least one or two of them and prove critics who have accused him of rigging matches that he's worthy of a title shot. Or, he might skip the line and get a shot based on the potential money to be made. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

Jake Paul is flying high after his latest victory, so we'll have to wait and see when he settles down and announces who his next opponent will be before the 2025 TV schedule wraps up. Hopefully, it's one of the other ranked fighters in the WBA, so we can see if he deserves to be a part of this upper echelon of fighters or not.