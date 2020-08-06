Mulan's Move To Disney+ Has Already Had An Effect On Its Stock Prices

It feels like being the Walt Disney Company must have been rough in the last few months. The two biggest pillars that the company is based on are theme parks that have spent the last several months closed, and movies that have been unable to be released. You'd think Wall Street might be a little apprehensive when it comes to a company that is simply unable to produce the revenue it once could. The financial numbers that came out of this week's Q3 earnings call were brutal. And yet, based on the stock price, everything is coming up churros at the Walt Disney Company, as the stock even got a bump off the news that the movie studios' long-delayed Mulan won't be seeing a global theatrical release.