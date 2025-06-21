Rachel Zegler May Have Gotten Her Share Of Bad Press, But She's Been Having A Great Week On The West End And Disney+

Regarding the two live-action Disney remakes that have come out this year, the reception has felt like night and day. Lilo & Stitch warmed fans’ hearts (give or take a gripe or two) and is the second biggest hit so far in 2025. Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler's Snow White was deemed a commercial flop and dealt with so much controversy, it didn’t even get a real premiere . But after Zegler’s eventful week, it seems the actress is moving forward and simply killing it.

Rachel Zegler’s West End Show Is Getting A Lot Of Buzz, And Has Already Made Millions

A month after her Snow White press tour, Rachel Zegler moved into rehearsals for her latest project, the Evita revival on the West End, which finally opened for previews at the London Palladium this past week. The actress plays the titular lead role in the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which is being directed by Jamie Lloyd, who recently won a Tony Award for his revival of Sunset Blvd.

Per Deadline , since previews began a week ago, Evita has already earned $9 million, and it has good buzz among audiences. Evita’s producer told the publication that the show has “gone through the roof with the public,” thanks to “pure word-of-mouth that’s nothing to do with normal advertising.”

Much of that word of mouth has to do with Lloyd’s decision to have Zegler come outside on the balcony of the Palladium to sing the show's biggest song, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”.

It’s apparently become so popular that Zegler has been singing to somewhere between an audience of 800 to 1,000 on the streets of London as people who paid for a ticket watch the moment via a live stream inside.

The viral moment has its haters, too. Some people (via New York Post) have criticized the move for being a "rip off” because the biggest number is being sung outside the theater.

But, it also is being praised for giving the public rare access to live theatre for free, no less, along with connecting to the themes of the musical itself. Plus, the paying audience gets to see Zegler strut her stuff for over two hours inside the Palladium.

Now, there’s also already talk (though not confirmed) that Zegler’s Evita could come to Broadway in 2027!

The Snow White Movie Also Spent The Past Week As Disney Plus’s No. 1 Title

At the same time that Zegler has been earning applause and praise for Evita in London, Snow White debuted on Disney+ last week. While there’s been a lot of negativity around the movie, clearly a lot of people decided to stream it, given it’s been the No. 1 title on the service for a straight week.

Snow White only just gave up its top spot with the release of the Frozen musical , but it’s still staying strong at No. 2.

For all the bad press Rachel Zegler endured over the past year, it sounds a lot like she’s a successful star these days, given these recent developments!