Halloween’s John Carpenter Had A Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Michael Myers’ New Mask

We're upstairs and [director] David Gordon Green comes to me and goes, 'Hey, have you gone and shown John the mask yet?' and I go, 'No, should I?' and he goes, 'Yeah, show him the mask.’ And I go downstairs and I'm all excited to show John the mask and John's sitting at the monitor and I walk up, and my buddy Kevin Wasner, who's my key [makeup effects artist] on the movie, he knew what was coming so he just kinda walked over to the corner of the room. And I go, 'Hey John, what do you think of the mask?' and he goes, 'Looks like shit.' And I just went, 'Aw,' and I look at Kevin and he's just like, 'I told you he was gonna say that!’