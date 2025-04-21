Nosferatu’s Director Dropped An Unexpected F-Bomb While Reacting To Fan Complaints About Count Orlok’s Mustache

You'd think that when people talk about vampires in new and upcoming horror movies like Ryan Coogler’s 2025 movie release Sinners, the focus would be on story-specific lore, potential victims, and/or the logic of deterents like garlic. But for Robert Eggers' long-gestating Nosferatu, the buzz online quickly became all about Count Orlok's facial hair, specifically his overbearing mustache. The director has indeed seen the complaints, and after giving them some thought, he fired back with a passionate, colorful response.

In a new interview with Empire, Eggers finally addressed the buzz over Count Orlok’s intense design and his now-infamous mustache, which debuted in the director’s bold, atmospheric reimagining of the 1922 classic. The filmmaker, known for his meticulous detail and unapologetic creative decisions, didn’t mince words when addressing the decision to include the character's blood broom:

I get that. It’s a hard pill for some people to swallow. But I also don’t care, because there’s just no fucking way that this guy wouldn’t have a moustache. I love the way Max Schreck looks too [in Murnau’s original], and it’s a change. So, fair play, as people say over here.

There you have it. There was apparently never a version of the story in which the infamous bloodsucker didn't have a muzzle rug. Eggers makes a compelling enough case; as we all know, the director is very particular about historical accuracy. To his point, plenty of people rocked highly unfortunate facial hair in centuries past, as it was part of the era.

In his 2024 reimagining of the material, Count Orlok is portrayed not merely as a sinister, rat-toothed figure from the Expressionist era, but as the reanimated corpse of a Transylvanian nobleman. This embodiment renders the character's facial hair less of a quirky modern update and more of a historical detail. It’s not about the vanity behind being unique for the sake of it; it’s about authenticity for the period, which feels so Eggers to me.

The filmmaker is known for his signature moody and atmospheric lens, and he is no stranger to ruffling feathers. He’s built a career on immersive, historically grounded horror, from the puritanical dread of The Witch to the myth-soaked mania of The Lighthouse. His work often blends authenticity with invention, and the Orlok's 'stache seems to fall squarely in that tradition.

The backlash kicked off almost right after the first stills of Bill Skarsgård’s Orlok hit the internet. While many horror fans loved the creepy silhouette and the cool nod to the original, some couldn’t get past the mustache. I get it; when I first saw it, the lip lettuce definitely stood out. But by the time I reached the final intense moments of the movie, I had been won over by Bill Skarsgård's terrifying performance (which even scared his Nosferatu costars), and I forgot all about the Count’s flavor-saver.

If you’re a purist clinging to Max Schreck’s noseless grimace and baby-smooth face, this version, with his handlebar mouth curtains, might feel like a sharp turn. But if you’re ready to embrace a Dracula who brings a little more historical flair, then Eggers has a blood-slicked, bristly treat waiting for you.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, it’s a mustache with meaning, and I think that’s something all of us horror hounds should embrace. Nosferatu is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital, or streaming with a Peacock subscription.