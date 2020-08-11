One Avengers Villain Could Have Had A Bigger Endgame Role

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the decade and change of filmmaking, with every single installment in Phase Three was a critical and box office success. This includes The Russo Brothers pair of Avengers movies, which were massive crossover events that broke box office records. And it turns out that one Infinity War villain could have had a bigger role in Endgame. Namely, Carrie Coon's Proxima Midnight.
Thanos arrived in a big way in Avengers: Infinity War, with his loyal Black Order in tow. Chief among them was Proxima Midnight, who was voiced by The Leftovers actress Carrie Coon. The Emmy nominated actress recently spoke to her brief tenure in the MCU, and revealed that she could have had a meatier role in Endgame. But unfortunately she had a scheduling conflict, and only worked on set for a limited time. As she put it,
I got a voice-over audition; it was not specified what the project was. They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film. [The Russos] were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalizing the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta. I was pregnant and doing a play at the time, so I flew down and was on set with them for about 12 hours.
FOMO alert. Carrie Coon helped to bring Proxima Midnight to life in Avengers: Infinity War, voicing the character for her few lines of dialogue. But she didn't provide the character's physicalization or motion capture. What's more, she wasn't available for Endgame, with her previous stand-in Monique Ganderton playing the character in her (mute) appearance in Endgame.
Carrie Coon's comments to EW explains why Proxima Midnight's role was so limited in Avengers: Endgame. Proxima was killed in Infinity War during an epic battle against Okoye, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow. But when Thanos was resurrected thanks to the Time Heist, so were his forces. But while other Black Order characters like Ebony Maw had lines in Endgame, Proxima's appearance was without dialogue and limited to the final battle.
Marvel fans can re-watch Proxima Midnight's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Proxima Midnight (sans Carrie Coon) fought alongside Thanos' forces in Avengers: Endgame, and ultimately died a second time as a result. She perished when Iron Man sacrificed himself, and was last seen holding the body of her partner Corvus Glaive as they turned to dust. In the same interview, Carrie Coon was asked if she still might return to the MCU, saying:
No one ever dies. It's very possible I could have my own Avengers movie next. But I wouldn't hold your breath.
That was honest. While Carrie Coon acknowledges that comic book properties are seemingly endless in their narrative possibilities, she doesn't believe she's getting a call anytime soon. Proxima Midnight was one cog in a massive ensemble of characters for the past two Avengers flicks, so the audience never got a chance to really connect with her. But we'll just have to see if she returns in Thanos-related flashbacks for projects like Disney+'s What If...?
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.