Lin-Manuel Miranda Debunks One Fan Theory About Hamilton During Eliza's Gasp

The Disney+ release of Hamilton resulted in millions more people than had ever actually seen the Broadway show finally having the chance to experience it all. And with that, came an influx of discussion and debate on everything from the historical accuracy of the story to the minor details that were almost hidden within the story. However, one of the bigger topics has been the show's literal "last gasp." The play ends with Eliza Hamilton standing center stage and letting out an audible cry before the lights go down. Nobody is quite sure what this moment is supposed to mean, but Lin-Manuel Miranda just made it clear that one popular theory, or at least part of it, is not the case.