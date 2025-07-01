Taylor Swift's Date Night Outfit Was Adorable, And Eagle-Eyed Fans Sleuthed Out A Sweet Accessory She Paired It With
Even her jewelry has easter eggs!
After laying low for a good portion of the spring, lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be getting out and about more as we count down the days until the NFL season kicks off on the 2025 TV schedule. Of course Swifties are tuned into every detail of these date nights, and they couldn’t help but notice the sweet accessory she wore to honor her boyfriend of two years.
Despite there being no more Rep (TV) easter eggs to look out for since Taylor Swift got all her music back, Swifties have still been paying attention to the details of her date night outfits. In addition to obsessing over her dupe-worthy emerald green gingham set, fans have also had their eyes on her accessories, namely the Anita Somayaji Sagittarius necklace she was seen wearing.
The 18-karat gold necklace retails for $2,700, but what really makes it special is how it serves as a tribute to both her and Travis Kelce. Sagittarius is Taylor Swift’s zodiac sign, and the bow-and-arrow charm also could be a nod to her song “The Archer.”
Not only that, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end famously does the “archer” pose when he takes the field:
He even explained the meaning behind the move on a 2023 episode of New Heights, saying:
Speaking of shooting for the stars, Taylor Swift had been coincidentally (if you believe in that kind of thing) doing her own archer pose when she performed that song on the Eras Tour. After she removed “The Archer” from her setlist to make room for The Tortured Poets Department songs, she continued to strike the pose as part of the “So High School” choreography, much of which appears to be inspired by Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebrations.
She also was known to hit the bow-and-arrow pose during the Midnights portion of her show in a nod to her partner when she sang the “Midnight Rain” lyrics: “And he never thinks of me, except when I’m on TV.”
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
From Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to the complete Marvel and Star Wars franchises and animated classics straight from the Walt Disney Vault. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
It’s pretty sweet that the Sagittarius archer/bow-and-arrow signal had special meaning to both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, apparently even before they became a power couple. It feels like that whole “Invisible String” thing she sings about, right?
As we keep an eye out for Taylor Swift’s next projects and for Travis Kelce to strike that archer pose on the football field, you can continue to relive The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert movie with your Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.