Rumors Were Swirling Lady Gaga Asked For $6 Million to Play Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, But Not So Fast

There are a ton of headlines swirling around Jeff Bezos' wildly expensive wedding to Lauren Sánchez. The event was in Venice and reportedly cost millions of dollars. There are also rumors swirling that Lady Gaga and/or Elton John asked for $6 million to play for the CEO's event... but now we're getting conflicting stories. Let's break it all down.

There's been a ton of discourse surrounding this particular wedding, including reports that Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend partied too hard. And while celebs like Oprah Winfrey were reportedly in attendance, a report by TMZ refuted claims that Gaga and Elton John asked for millions to perform. This claims the two icons were never even approached to perform, yet alone negotiating for a specific fee.

In the end, there was entertainment in the wedding. And no, I'm not referring to Khloé Kardashian's curve-hugging dress. Instead, Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli's son Matteo performed throughout the weekend of festivities. But but it looks like Gaga and Elton John were never on the table.

While Kylie Jenner turned heads at the Bezos wedding alongside her famous family, it now looks like two musical A-listers were never going to factor into the celebrations. And if they were, I have to assume that Gaga and Elton John might be worth even more than the millions they were rumored to request. I mean, just count their awards!

It certainly seems like Jeff Bezos' wedding is going to continue to make headlines for the foreseeable future. There are lots of eyes on the event thanks to how star-studded it was, but there's also been some backlash to its scale and reported price tag. Some folks are taking umbrage with how much money the weekend of festivities cost, especially while members of the general public struggle to make ends meet. As such, we should probably expect the discourse to continue for the time being.

Given their status as music icons, it definitely would have bee surprising if Lady Gaga and/or Elton John did a private wedding gig for Jeff Bezos. They both seem to pick out their projects and music releases methodically... and are far from run of the mill wedding singers.

While the chatter surrounding Jeff Bezos' wedding continues, fans of both of these music legends are looking forward to whatever actually coming for Elton and Gaga. While the A Star Is Born actress doesn't currently have any upcoming movies listed, she's expected to have a role in Wednesday Season 2.

Of course, fans of both of these artists are anxiously awaiting new music. Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but Gaga is usually good for a new album every few years. Meanwhile, there are fans who are still hoping that Elton John goes back on the road one day. Fingers crossed.