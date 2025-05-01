The Thunderbolts Get Real About All Those Wrong Asterisk Theories (And The One About Kevin Feige’s Hat Is My Favorite)

Ok, cards on the table: I haven’t seen Thunderbolts* yet. I know, as someone who covers the 2025 movie schedule regularly, it’s important to keep on top of everything; but in all fairness, my screening invite was at a bad time. So much like you opening day fun seekers, I’ve been avoiding the spoilers that people are putting out there about what “The Asterisk” means to the movie.

But as I eagerly await my chance to see if the claims from our Thunderbolts* review have any charge to them or not, I love watching the cast talk about the numerous theories. Especially because I think the one about Kevin Feige and his hat is actually correct in its own special way.

All Of Those Thunderbolts Theories Came Back To Haunt The Cast At The Premiere

During ET’s Thunderbolts premiere reel on Instagram, the cast was asked about their reads on what this provocative punctuation actually stood for. And in sharing these favorites, there were some pretty goofball answers, mixed in with some sly denials:

“I do like the one where, you know when you misspell something on a text, and then you put [an] asterisk, like, ‘This is what I meant to say?’” - David Harbour

“They’re all wrong. Probably. Although some people are pretty good.” - Sebastian Stan

“That’s because we’re the special best team.” - Wyatt Russell

Special credit would have to go to MCU vet Florence Pugh though, as she plays off the question with silence and amused looks. Seeing as David Harbour and Wyatt Russell’s remarks on Doomsday media training reinforce just how tight-lipped this franchise can be, you can tell that this is another “special best team” of spoiler savers.

However, this leads to a Kevin Feige theory so out there, it kind of circles back around to being back in the ballpark. And while I'm not willing to bet my Disney+ subscription on this being correct, what I'm about to talk out is surely a lot of fun.

(Image credit: Marvel)

I Think Lewis Pullman Is Onto Something With His Kevin Feige Hat Theory

I have to hand it to the editor of this clip, because whether it was by coincidence or planning, a wider theory presented itself. Starting with the actor playing Sentry, er “Bob,” this chain of Thunderbolts* feels like it could add up to something; but judge for yourself:

“I heard that it was there because Kevin just loves wearing a hat with an asterisk on it. And I don’t know if that’s not ‘not true.’ ” - Lewis Pullman

“Oh, was it an ink mark? Was it a spludge? Was it ah…who knows? Gotta wait and see, everybody.” - Hannah John-Kamen

“Stay seated at the end of the movie. Just stay sat.” - Geraldine Viswanathan

“The asterisk is…OHHHHHHHHH!” - Wendell Pierce

We all know how much Kevin Feige loves his baseball caps promoting upcoming MCU movies . Those fashion statements have become a signature that lets you know what’s on deck, and what to expect. But ever since Feige’s 2024 SDCC panel announced the presence of “The Asterisk,” everyone’s been wondering what it stands for.

Cue several cast members hyping up the need to see the film to fully decode this mystery, and you’ve got a recipe for an ad campaign that runs itself. Complete with a hat that Mr. Feige may love to wear, if only because it forces people to ask questions, and marketing that prompts a very special history lesson from the Thunderbolts*:

As some think that Marvel Studios has entered a slump, this is the sort of excitement one would hope could recharge the batteries. But of course, there are some who already know the answer to this big question after last night’s early fan screenings; and news travels quickly.

So if you want to get in on the action before it becomes too loud, go see Thunderbolts* at your earliest convenience. And if you do already know the answer…why not go see it anyway? The action looks cool, the dialogue is witty, and it has a Lewis Pullman character named “Bob.” What’s not to like?