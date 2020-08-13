Jason Derulo Thought Cats Would Be His 'Perfect' First Movie

Mmm… whatcha say? Change the world? Okay, I’ll admit, I’ve never been quite the same since the night I watched Cats, but not in the same way it sounds like the 30-year-old pop singer had hoped for. Jason Derulo’s words to The Telegraph don’t sound as outlandish if you brush away the memory of the film for a second and look at the facts: the Broadway show is still a hit these days, Derulo was among an incomparably talented cast, and the last time Tom Hooper made a musical, Anne Hathaway won an Oscar.