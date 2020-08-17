Will Smith And Kevin Hart Are Teaming For A Classic '80s Comedy Remake

Leave a Comment
Sequels and remakes are ruling the box office, as many studios have been putting new spins on established classics, especially those from the ‘80s. From Fright Night to The Karate Kid, it appears that no film is off the table when it comes to a potential remake. Now, it appears that classic John Hughes film is getting a revamp, and Kevin Hart and Will Smith have been recruited to play a couple of fan-favorite roles.
Paramount Pictures is currently developing a remake of John Hughes 1987 comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles, per Deadline. And the trade also reports that Kevin Hart and Will Smith have been tapped to play the lead roles in the road trip comedy.
The film is set to be co-produced by Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Hart’s Hartbeat Productions. The script is being penned by Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Ayesha Carr, and the project will mark her feature film debut.
The original Planes, Trains & Automobiles was a staple of the 1980s. The film starred Steve Martin and John Candy as a pair of mismatched travelers who cross paths as they attempt to get home to loved ones for Thanksgiving. But in the process, plenty of obstacles hamper their efforts, and comedic shenanigans ensue. As of right now, it’s unclear as to which roles Smith and Hart will take on. If you need a refresher on the film, check out the trailer below:
The 1987 film saw Steve Martin play Neal Page, a stuffy marketing executive who’s only trying to get home to his wife and family for the holiday. This is where he crosses paths with Del Griffiths, who’s played by the late, great John Candy. Del is a fast-talking salesman and, unlike Neal, he’s an optimist, despite hiding some personal baggage.
At first glance, one would think that Will Smith would take on the role of Neal Page given that he can play easily agitated characters. And with Hart’s buzzing personality and ability to play talkative, comedic characters, he feels like a shoo-in for Del. However, the producers may surprise us and play the opposite roles.
What’s arguably most surprising about this project is that it will mark the first time that Will Smith and Kevin Hart have starred alongside each other in a project. Most know Smith for playing off stars like Martin Lawrence and Tommy Lee Jones, while Hart has forged a strong working (and personal) relationship with Dwayne Johnson. With this, it’ll be exciting to finally see the two team up and combine their comedic talents.
Given the iconic status of Planes, Trains & Automobiles some fans of the John Hughes movie may feel uneasy about the prospect of a sequel. But it’s hard to deny that Paramount has landed two capable leads to breathe new life into the classic comedy.
A release date for the Planes, Trains & Automobiles reboot has not been reported as of this writing.