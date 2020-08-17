Will Smith And Kevin Hart Are Teaming For A Classic '80s Comedy Remake

The original Planes, Trains & Automobiles was a staple of the 1980s. The film starred Steve Martin and John Candy as a pair of mismatched travelers who cross paths as they attempt to get home to loved ones for Thanksgiving. But in the process, plenty of obstacles hamper their efforts, and comedic shenanigans ensue. As of right now, it’s unclear as to which roles Smith and Hart will take on. If you need a refresher on the film, check out the trailer below: