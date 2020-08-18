Scream 5: An Updated Cast List

Leave a Comment
Some of the most popular horror franchises have seen a vengeful return to cinemas in recent years, including Halloween, IT and the upcoming Candyman sequel. Coming up next, Wes Craven’s Scream movies will be given a fifth installment from the directors of last year’s underrated slasher gem Ready or Not. Since Scream 5 was announced early this year, the legacy-quel has been steadily revealing its cast. Here’s what we know about who’s involved so far:
David Arquette
The first actor to sign on to Scream 5 was fan-favorite David Arquette, who has played Dewey Riley in every movie in the franchise thus far. Back in May, the 48-year-old actor expressed that he is “thrilled” to be reprising the role of the Woodsboro sheriff and “honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.” Since Scream 5 will mark the first movie in the franchise to be made without the director, Arquette recently told CinemaBlend he thinks it will be bittersweet to make the movie. How Arquette’s famed Scream character will play into the fifth movie has not been revealed yet. Aside from his work in the movie series, Arquette recently starring in horror comedy Spree and in the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette.
Courteney Cox
Another member of the original Scream cast who has announced their involvement is Friends’ Courteney Cox, who will once again play the Woodsboro reporter and wife to Dewey, Gale Weathers-Riley. Cox has also played a part in every Scream movie so far, and Scream 5 will thankfully be no exception. The actress confirmed her involvement in the film in late July with a video of Ghostface, complemented with “I can’t wait to see this face again.” Cox met Arquette on the set of Scream, subsequently got married and had their daughter together since the original movie. Scream 5 will be the first time they will star together as these characters as ex spouses.
Melissa Barrera
The first fresh face to join Scream 5 is Melissa Barrera, per Deadline. The 30-year-old Mexican actress is most well known for her lead role in STARZ’s series Vida, which aired its third and final season back in May. Melissa Barrera’s most high-profile role before nabbing a part in Scream 5 is the central role of Vanessa in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical, In the Heights. The lively movie directed by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu was initially hitting theaters this summer, but has since been moved to a June 18, 2021 release.
Neve Campbell?
The most iconic actress to grace the Scream franchise might be Neve Campbell. At this point, we cannot confirm she is coming back for sure, but since Scream 5 has been in development, there has been some indication that she might very well reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Back in May, she told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton that she was in “conversations” with the team behind Scream 5. The 46-year-old scream queen shared hopes to see “eye to eye” on the elements that would make the movie worthwhile without Wes Craven after previously feeling apprehensive about returning to the role. Campbell was in Castle in the Ground earlier this year and House of Cards from 2016 to 2017.
Scream 5 is expected to start shooting this fall and hit theaters sometime in 2021. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more casting updates about the horror movie