Scream 5: An Updated Cast List

Neve Campbell?

The most iconic actress to grace the Scream franchise might be Neve Campbell. At this point, we cannot confirm she is coming back for sure, but since Scream 5 has been in development, there has been some indication that she might very well reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Back in May, she told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton that she was in “conversations” with the team behind Scream 5. The 46-year-old scream queen shared hopes to see “eye to eye” on the elements that would make the movie worthwhile without Wes Craven after previously feeling apprehensive about returning to the role. Campbell was in Castle in the Ground earlier this year and House of Cards from 2016 to 2017.