Ready Or Not 2 Producer Explains The Sequel's Biggest Challenge And Why It's Taken So Long

Ready or Not is easily one of the best horror comedy movies, which is why fans have been awaiting updates on the sequel. The film was officially announced in 2024 and, while a release date has not been revealed, the hype is still real. Because details on the long-hoped-for Ready or Not sequel are scare, fans still surely have plenty of questions. From a practical standpoint, there's been a question of why it's taken so long to make. Now, producer James Vanderbilt provides an answer for that and more.

James Vanderbilt spoke about his latest film, Apple TV+'s Fountain of Youth with ComicBook.com. During the chat though, Vanderbilt was also asked about what's going on with the highly anticipated Ready or Not: Here I Come. He shared how the creative team has been very careful in crafting the script and revealed how that's played into the wait for the movie:

I don’t want to give anything away. It’s so early, and there is so little out there. What I will say is one of the reasons it has taken a minute to make this sequel was that we were really hard on ourselves on not just repeating what the first movie was, but also, not losing the sauce of what the first movie was.

The veteran producer's comments do make a lot of sense. Considering how great the original film is, the creative team would definitely want to take their time in crafting a sequel that's worthy of its predecessor. Some fans may not be comforted by these sentiments but, at the very least, they indicate a commitment to quality on the creative team's part.

For those who need a refresher and some light spoilers, the first film in the series ends with Grace surviving the LeDomas' death game in big and bloody fashion. However, in the closing moments of the movie, she does in fact see the mysterious Mr. Le Bail, someone who's hinted at throughout the movie. This could be a very big deal, as it could set up Grace as the next head of the DeLomas family. While discussing the intriguing ending of the film, Vanderbilt added the following:

It’s interesting because there’s a debate all the way through as to what is real and what is not. That is answered at the end of the first movie, so you can’t put that Le Bail back in the bottle. What Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy do in this script is incredibly smart. As soon as they pitched it, it was, ‘Of course that’s what it is. That’s a great idea.’ It’s such a great way to tell this story. I am so excited for people to see it.

As much excitement as there seems to be about the prospect of a follow-up, others have mixed thoughts about Ready or Not 2. I'm honestly not sure how to feel, either. While I loved the original and it's one of my favorite movies, I’m skeptical about a sequel living up to the OG flick.

Still, I'll remain cautiously optimistic due to James Vanderbilt's sentiments. Plus, lead actress Samara Weaving is set to reprise her role as Grace and, this time around, she'll be joined by Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar and other great stars.

When it comes to the film, returning co-director Tyler Gillett teased that the script is a "banger." Of course, we'll just have to wait and see if that's truly the case. Let's hope James Vanderbilt and co.'s efforts on Ready or Not: Here I Come are not in vain. In the meantime, stream the original film now using a Hulu subscription.