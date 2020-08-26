Two Stephen King Books Had A Key Influence On One New Mutants Character

While comic book movies have the tendency to showcase superpowers as exciting and cool, Josh Boone’s The New Mutants takes a bit of a different tactic in telling its story. This is a movie featuring a bunch of teens who not only possess very dangerous gifts, but have also proven ineffectual in harnessing them, resulting in deaths. Sam Guthrie a.k.a. Cannonball is a perfect example of this, as losing control for him means generating energy from his legs and rocketing around uncontrollably – which is why it makes all the sense in the world that the film’s writer/director found himself referencing one of the great Masters of Horror in the development of the character.

Specifically, if you watch Charlie Heaton's performance in the movie and get hints of Charlie from Firestarter and Carrie from Carrie from the works of Stephen King, you should know that’s not an accident.