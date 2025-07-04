Even Diddy's Personal Chef Says They Are Concerned About What's Next: 'I'd Like To Express How Terrifying This Whole Ordeal Has Been'
Sean Combs remains in prison pending sentencing.
Sean Combs had a good day in court this week, as he was exonerated on the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and now attention has turned to what comes next. The work continues for Diddy’s legal team as they prepare for sentencing, and for some who spoke out against him — including his former personal chef — there’s allegedly concern about retaliation from the music mogul.
Jourdan Atkinson was on the prosecution’s witness list but was not called to testify against her former employer, per People. She reported that she was both a victim of alleged physical abuse by P. Diddy and a witness to his alleged abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. As the rapper awaits sentencing on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, Atkinson wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramania, which she posted to Instagram. It read, in part:
Jourdan Atkinson’s letter was an appeal to the judge to not release Sean Combs from prison as he awaits sentencing. Cassie Ventura’s attorney also reportedly submitted a letter to the judge, expressing concern that Diddy could pose a danger to Ventura or others if released.
The record executive was repeatedly denied bond as he awaited trial, and Arun Subramania again on Wednesday rejected the defense’s request that he be allowed to return home following the jury’s verdict. Subramania cited the defense’s own admissions in his denial, saying:
P. Diddy could have been sentenced to life in prison if he’d been convicted on the more serious federal charges; however the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution carry a combined maximum sentence of 20 years. Jourdan Atkinson said that’s what she’s hoping for, as the caption to her Instagram post read:
The chef isn’t the only one who thinks retaliation is a real possibility. Diddy’s former bodyguard Big Homie has spoken out about his former employer, and with the possibility of the rapper being freed, the bodyguard felt it was safest to live “outside of the States,” and that already there have been “adequate and imminent threats to me.”
A sentencing date has been set for October 3, but a remote hearing will be held July 8 to discuss expediting that process. Stay tuned.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.