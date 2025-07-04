Blake Shelton Posted The Sweetest Message To Gwen Stefani On Their Anniversary, But I’m Just Here For Carson Daly’s Comment

It’s been 10 years since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went from coaches on The Voice to partners in life, and still it’s sometimes hard to believe the No Doubt rocker from Orange County fell in love with the country music star from Oklahoma. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on July 3, and even though I’m swooning over Shelton’s adorable tribute to his wife on social media, I absolutely cannot get over Carson Daly’s comment.

Throughout Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship, the couple have taken every opportunity to rave about each other, so of course anniversaries are a big deal. After one year as a married couple, Stefani dropped a fun montage from their big day, and four years in, her husband shared to Instagram another gorgeous moment caught on camera:

That beautiful archway and scenic background is certainly not what I pictured when thinking about Blake Shelton’s ranch, but alas that is where his and Gwen Stefani’s 2021 wedding took place. Alongside the pic, the “God Gave Me You” singer called himself the "luckiest" guy to call Stefani his wife, writing:

My pretty girl... I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you. I love you [Gwen Stefani]!!!!!! Happy anniversary!!!!

It’s such a sweet, beautiful celebration of their love, so was there any doubt that Carson Daly would jump in to ruin the vibes? The Voice host was the only member of the NBC singing competition invited to the nuptials, and actually, Daly was the one who officiated the ceremony. That’s important to know when reading his comment on Blake Shelton’s anniversary pic, where he wrote:

Not 💯sure you’re legally married?….cause I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die. So there’s that. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Now I can’t be sure exactly why Carson Daly is invoking Johnny Cash by quoting lyrics from “Folsom Prison Blues,” but it feels par for the course of Daly’s rivalry with Blake Shelton that he would call the legal status of their marriage into question.

The former MTV veejay wasn’t the only member of The Voice family to send love to the couple. Other comments included:

John Legend: Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!

Happy Anniversary, lovebirds! Chris Blue: Happy Anniversary [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani]!!🎉🎉 Congratulations on your beautiful love story

Happy Anniversary [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani]!!🎉🎉 Congratulations on your beautiful love story Emily Ann Roberts: Love y’all!!!!❤️❤️❤️

Love y’all!!!!❤️❤️❤️ Kristen Brown: Happy Anniversary you two!! ❤️❤️

Happy Anniversary you two!! ❤️❤️ Tara Matthews: Love y’all!! Happy Anniversary 🥂❤️

Colton Swon: Bless em Lord🙌🙌🙌 love yall

Not to be outdone, Gwen Stefani posted her own anniversary tribute, featuring several images of her and Blake Shelton playing over “Purple Irises,” one of the songs they wrote together.

It’s so cute to see these two continuing to show love for each other. The only bad thing is that neither one of them is on The Voice anymore, so we don't get to see them as often. Carson Daly will be there, though, hosting a Season 28 coaching panel that features Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and defending champion Michael Bublé. Stay tuned to the 2025 TV schedule for that fall premiere date.