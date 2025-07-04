Luke Grimes Said Something Big Will Happen In Kayce's Spinoff To 'Free Him Up,' And There's One Tragic Fan Theory I Agree With

There are a bunch of upcoming Yellowstone shows to get excited for, but personally, I’m anticipating Kayce’s show, Y: Marshals , the most. During the flagship show, I always had a bone to pick with Kayce’s story because it never felt like he reached his full potential and was quite stuck. Now, he has another chance to reach that potential, but as Luke Grimes said, they need to “free him up” first. That probably means something big has to change in his life, and fans have a tragic theory about what that thing will be.

What Luke Grimes Said About Kayce Dutton’s Spinoff

We’re still quite a ways away from Kayce’s show premiering on CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup , because it’s slated to be released early next year. However, as Luke Grimes has been promoting his latest project, Eddington, which is a Western premiering this month on the 2025 movie schedule , he’s been asked about his Yellowstone character’s new series. While he can’t say much, he did tell Brit and Co. that we can expect a big change:

It's a very different Kayce Dutton than we've seen in the past, and there's a lot of things that happen very early on that sort of free him up to go be the guy I think we sort of wanted him to be to begin with.

Now, the question becomes, what will have to happen to “free him up?” We know, based on the show’s synopsis, that Kayce will join an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals” and the ranch will be “behind him.” It seems like it also has the potential to dive into his past as a Navy SEAL, as he uses the skills he’s picked up as a cowboy and a SEAL to do his new job.

However, when we left Kayce at the end of Yellowstone , he was living happily at East Camp with Monica and Tate. What will happen that prompts such a massive life change? Well, a couple of fans have noted a tragic theory that could answer this question, and I hate that I agree with it.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Yellowstone shows might air across different platforms, but have no fear, almost all of them are available to stream on Paramount+ too. For $7.99 per month, you can access everything CBS, Paramount and Paramount+ have to offer, and you can add Showtime to that list by upgrading to Premium, which is $12.99 per month.

There’s One Tragic Theory Swirling Around What Will ‘Free’ Kayce Up

So, before we get into this theory, let me present a couple of notable facts. In the synopsis of the show, the only character mentioned by name is Kayce. So, while Grimes has said “familiar faces” will appear, we don’t know who will return yet. That leads us to fact number two, while the summary notes how he and his teammates will work to “balance family, duty and the high psychological cost” that comes with their job, Kayce’s wife and son are not mentioned at all.

It feels odd that Monica and Tate weren’t mentioned, and we’ve heard nothing about the roles Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill could play in the new show. So, that leads me to believe the couple of fans who commented the following theories on Brit and Co.’s post:

So Tate and Monica die I'm guessing…-Huck

Sounds like Monica won't be around anymore. -J McHugh

The lack of confirmation regarding whether Asbille specifically will return to play Monica is what makes me think these fans might be on to something. Grimes said that something happens early on in the show that frees him up. However, the ranch is already gone, so I don’t think it’s that. Rip and Beth have left already, and Jamie and John died in the final episodes of Yellowstone. That kind of just leaves Monica, Tate and Kayce to go about their peaceful lives.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Monica and Tate die, that would certainly shake things up and prompt a major life change for Kayce. He’d have to find a new purpose and drive if that happens, and as morbid as it is, their being out of the picture would open a door for Grimes’ character to move on to something completely new and different.

So, maybe these fans are on the right path. However, we’ll have to wait a while to find out as Y: Marshals is set to premiere next spring on CBS.