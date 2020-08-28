Keanu Reeves Gave The Perfect Answer When Asked Who’d Win In A Fight Between John Wick And Neo

Still, if we can't get an idea of who would win from the one guy who would probably know, then the next best thing would be to see Neo and John Wick team-up. And honestly, if John Wick was fighting against the machines, the machines would have a serious problem on their hands. Sure, we've never seen John Wick fight massive AI monsters, but nothing else has had any luck killing him up to this point, so I have no reason to suspect the machines would do any better. Wick always finds a way to take the advantage and use it.