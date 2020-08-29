The All Together Now Cast’s Audition Songs Range From Christina Aguilera To Hamilton

Interesting enough, Auli’i Cravalho doesn’t like to listen to music before her auditions. It makes sense since she is a singer herself and may be extra sensitive to the lyrics and orchestration of a song, rather than it serving as welcome background noise or a confidence boost. When it comes to musically-charged auditions, she did say The Animals’ "The House of the Rising Sun" is her go-to. All Together Now is her first live-action film as, up until this point, she'd served as the voice of Disney princess Moana in a few theatrical projects.