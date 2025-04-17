Surprise Breakout Hit North Of North Cracked Netflix's Top 10, And The Lead Actress Shared How It Makes Her Feel

Plenty of beloved shows are making their return as part of the 2025 Netflix TV lineup but there’s also a strong wave of fresh content, including exciting new series. One standout is North of North, starring Anna Lambe. I recently had the chance to sit down with the star, who opened up about the surprise of seeing the new comedy soar into Netflix’s coveted Top 10.

Lambe, who plays the lead role of Siaja in North of North, spoke with CinemaBlend about the show’s unexpected success and how it came as a delightful shock to her and the team. She admitted that while she hoped the series would resonate deeply with some viewers and be generally well-received, she never imagined it would gain the popularity it has over the last week:

That was kind of my approach, it was ‘I just hope people see it and like it.’ I always knew people were gonna like it. I felt really confident we made a good show. And it would hit really deeply for some people. But the amount of people that have turned out to love it and be big fans of it has been such a surprise. Not even a surprise, but just like, ‘Wow, this is kind of snowballing in a way that I could only hoped and have dreamed of.’ I didn't want to set any expectations or kind of create this idea of what north of North would become. So everything, every review, every comment, every kind word, it just feels like a nice surprise.

With a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, North of North has quickly established itself as a standout in the 2025 TV schedule. The sitcom — which follows a young Inuk mother navigating self-discovery in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove — has held a steady spot in Netflix’s Top 10 since its April 10th premiere, varying in spaces over the last few days.

While Netflix has begun to roll out several major titles this past month — including the long-awaited Black Mirror Season 7, and soon, the highly anticipated final season of You North of North has held its ground as a breakout hit to the platform’s comedy catalog.

What makes this series particularly special is its authentic yet hilarious portrayal of Indigenous life. It's not just a win for representation — it’s genuinely funny, with unexpected twists, messy love triangles, and just the right dose of emotional nuance that hits the right spot. It’s everything a binge-worthy Netflix hit should be.

Though Anna Lambe has been acting for over half a decade – including a stint in True Detective: Night CountryNorth of North marks her first time leading a series, and she absolutely owns it. Audiences and critics alike are taking notice, and it’s clear she’s having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

As of now, North of North hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, but given its momentum, it feels like only a matter of time. If you haven’t checked it out yet, all eight episodes are currently streaming on Netflix and you can watch it with a Netflix subscription — and they’re absolutely worth the watch.

