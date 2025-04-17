Surprise Breakout Hit North Of North Cracked Netflix's Top 10, And The Lead Actress Shared How It Makes Her Feel
Such a hilarious show!
Plenty of beloved shows are making their return as part of the 2025 Netflix TV lineup but there’s also a strong wave of fresh content, including exciting new series. One standout is North of North, starring Anna Lambe. I recently had the chance to sit down with the star, who opened up about the surprise of seeing the new comedy soar into Netflix’s coveted Top 10.
Lambe, who plays the lead role of Siaja in North of North, spoke with CinemaBlend about the show’s unexpected success and how it came as a delightful shock to her and the team. She admitted that while she hoped the series would resonate deeply with some viewers and be generally well-received, she never imagined it would gain the popularity it has over the last week:
With a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, North of North has quickly established itself as a standout in the 2025 TV schedule. The sitcom — which follows a young Inuk mother navigating self-discovery in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove — has held a steady spot in Netflix’s Top 10 since its April 10th premiere, varying in spaces over the last few days.
While Netflix has begun to roll out several major titles this past month — including the long-awaited Black Mirror Season 7, and soon, the highly anticipated final season of You — North of North has held its ground as a breakout hit to the platform’s comedy catalog.
What makes this series particularly special is its authentic yet hilarious portrayal of Indigenous life. It's not just a win for representation — it’s genuinely funny, with unexpected twists, messy love triangles, and just the right dose of emotional nuance that hits the right spot. It’s everything a binge-worthy Netflix hit should be.
Though Anna Lambe has been acting for over half a decade – including a stint in True Detective: Night Country – North of North marks her first time leading a series, and she absolutely owns it. Audiences and critics alike are taking notice, and it’s clear she’s having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.
As of now, North of North hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, but given its momentum, it feels like only a matter of time. If you haven’t checked it out yet, all eight episodes are currently streaming on Netflix and you can watch it with a Netflix subscription — and they’re absolutely worth the watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Conners' Lecy Goranson Gave Me Her Thoughts On Putting Roseanne's Death Back In Focus For The Final Season
‘You May Lose Your Fan Favorite’: Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker Explained How Serious The Crisis Had To Be To Bring In Boden, And I’m Nervous