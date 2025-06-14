Wicked: For Good's Jon M. Chu Discusses The Song He Thinks Will Be A ‘F–-ing Banger,’ And He’s Getting Me Hyped

The Wicked: For Good release date is just five months away now, and I keep getting more excited to see the second act of the beloved musical realized on the big screen. (It’s seriously going to be tough for another one of the 2025 movie releases to top the feeling of seeing this!) But then director Jon M. Chu called out two songs to look forward to from Cynthia Erivo, and now I can barely contain my joy over the upcoming film.

When it comes to the Wicked musical, it’s true that the biggest hits are already behind us now that we’ve seen the first movie. We’ll never get to see “Popular” or “Defying Gravity” be performed for the first time by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo again. However, Chu is getting me hyped as he name-dropped two songs from For Good while chatting with Vanity Fair:

‘No Good Deed’ is just a fucking banger. I don’t even know how to use safe words for that. Cynthia on that thing is just ridiculous. And ‘As Long as You’re Mine’—it’s just gorgeous.

As someone who grew up memorizing every note of the original Broadway soundtrack for Wicked, there are so many songs I love, but man, is he right about “No Good Deed” being a banger. It’s one of the songs on the album that you don’t necessarily appreciate from the get-go, but once you fall in love with it, it’s impossible not to listen to it over and over.

Without giving too much away, it’s sung by Elphaba during a fit of rage, and she spends the song weighing goodness versus wickedness. The whole track starts with her belting out a note that I really need to hear Erivo’s version of.

The other song Chu called out was “As Long As You’re Mine.” It is quite a dark and spicy love song between Elphaba and Fiyero that kind of foils Glinda and Fiyero becoming infatuated with each other in the first act through the showstopping “Dancing Through Life” number .

When we left the characters at the end of the first Wicked movie, Elphaba had chosen a life of rebellion as a witch, while Glinda found a way in with Oz. We know that Glinda and Fiyero will get married early in For Good, but I’m so excited to see this love triangle continue to play out with the new movie. Check out the Wicked: For Good trailer below:

The trailer debuted in theaters for a special re-release of the first Wicked before dropping online as well. It features some of the “No Good Deed” early on when Elphaba's singing spells!

The second act of the Wicked production has fewer songs, eight as opposed to the first act’s eleven. However, we know original composer Stephen Schwartz has written two more to pack the movie with more music.

Plus, Chu said they are “necessary in this movie to help tell the story.” Oh, and that's all without mentioning the song the movie is named after, "For Good". I cry every time I listen to it, and I'm going to bawl when Cynthia and Ariana perform it. Yeah, I’m counting down the days until this movie comes out on November 21.