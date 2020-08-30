Chadwick Boseman Will Be Celebrated By ABC With Black Panther Showing And More

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing at the age of 43 has hit the world hard, as many of us are still trying to fathom the fact that the actor is no longer with us. However, it has been incredibly encouraging to see that so many have come together to honor his life and career. So far, tributes have come from different corners of Hollywood. This includes some particularly moving posts from many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues. Now, ABC is finding another way to honor the late star.