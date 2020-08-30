Chadwick Boseman Will Be Celebrated By ABC With Black Panther Showing And More

Leave a Comment
Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing at the age of 43 has hit the world hard, as many of us are still trying to fathom the fact that the actor is no longer with us. However, it has been incredibly encouraging to see that so many have come together to honor his life and career. So far, tributes have come from different corners of Hollywood. This includes some particularly moving posts from many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues. Now, ABC is finding another way to honor the late star.
ABC announced via social media that it will use Sunday evening to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. This will begin with the ABC debut of Black Panther, which will air at 8 p.m. ET and will be shown in its entirety commercial-free.
In addition to this, the network will also air an ABC News special entitled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. The special, executive produced by Steven Baker, will air from 10: 20 p.m. – 11: 00 p.m. ET.
No specific details have been given on the actual content of the special, but one can definitely assume that it will hit the major highlights of Chadwick Boseman’s career. This includes his roles in the films 42, Get on Up, Marshall, and of course, Black Panther. It could also highlight key moments like his powerful SAG Awards speech.
The commercial-free airing of Black Panther is another nice way to honor Boseman. The Oscar-winning film is a sight to behold, and it will be great for viewers, especially those watching it for the very first time, to see it in its entirety with interruption. ABC also hasn’t been the only network to show the film, as TBS planned two showings throughout the weekend.
While we look back at Chadwick Boseman’s incredible career, some may already be wondering about his final contribution to cinematic history. This will arrive in the form of Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film, which is adapted from the August Wilson play of the same name, sees Boseman play the supporting role of Levee, an ambitious and troubled trumpeter.
Netflix was set to hold a virtual event for the film this coming Monday, during which the streamer would unveil the first footage from the Viola Davis-led film. However, following Chadwick Boseman’s death, the event has been postponed. Given the circumstances, one can absolutely understand the streamer’s decision.
This, along with ABC’s broadcast plans for this evening, show the amount of respect that people hold for Chadwick Boseman. Most would agree that the actor had so much other work to contribute, but we’re more than fortunate for what he did during the time he was with us. It may be hard for some to watch Black Panther following his passing, which is completely understandable. But if you can, it would be a great way to celebrate his life and legacy.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts and condolences to Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones during this time.