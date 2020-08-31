Janelle Monae's Antebellum Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying

We live in interesting times, which is the understatement of the year to be sure, but it puts us in an interesting place for a unique film. Antebellum is the new horror movie starring Janelle Monae, which deals with the horrors of slavery, and such a film coming out during a period where racial justice is at the forefront of so many people's minds certainly feels prescient. However, while the movie has a strong performance by its lead, and does deal with some compelling issues in interesting ways, most critics seem to be of the opinion that Antebellum comes up short.