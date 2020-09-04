Mean Girls And 7 Other School Movies Teachers Can Relate To On Some Level

Mean Girls (2004)

This Lindsay Lohan movie—which also stars Rachel McAdams, as well as SNL royalty, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, and Tim Meadows—is about high school cliques and the negative impact they have on teenagers, and mostly girls. In a lot of ways, it’s like a funnier, less dark version of Heathers. With Mathletes!

Besides seeing all the cattiness and male posturing in the hallways of my own school, what I really love in this movie is when the students see Tina Fey’s teacher character, Ms. Norbury, outside of school, and they’re kind of confused. Many of my own students are usually blown away when they find out that I have a life outside of school. So, yeah. Mean Girls is pretty accurate in showing that teachers are real people with actual lives. Who knew?