Looks Like Universal Studios Orlando's Attendance Is Off To A Strong Start For Labor Day Weekend

Although Universal’s numbers have reportedly been down 64% compared to the year prior, the movie studio’s theme park has started to see an uplift in admissions in late summer, especially on Saturdays. Universal Orlando reaching capacity is good news for the park business, as Walt Disney World also plans to open more within its park. Four of WDW’s dining locations are set to become available to guests again in the coming weeks. Walt Disney World opened in mid-July and has numbers that are reportedly 80% down from 2019 in comparison.