All The Purge Movies, Ranked

It also helps that The Purge: Election Year is the most entertaining installment in The Purge canon. Balancing the horror and the action elements found in the first and second installments, respectively, this genre-mixing feels like a natural elevation for the franchise and it gives it a bit of a John Carpenter feel in the right moments. Certainly, Escape From New York was a big influence on this series — this one probably more so than any other Purge movie to date. Once again expanding on the themes found in all of these narratives, Election Year avoids any sense of ambiguity as far as what it's aiming to say, making it easily the most scathing, unrestrained Purge chapter — particularly in its critical view of the ruling class. While it's not without its own flaws, this is the best one yet.