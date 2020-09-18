I Went Back To A Movie Theater For The First Time Since March, And It Was Weird

It's been more than six months since I was in a movie theater. As somebody who reviews films for a living, this has been a pretty significant change in my life. For the last several years, I've gone to movie theaters at least once a week, and sometimes several times in a week, to see as many new movies as I can in order to be able to write about them here at CinemaBlend. Ever since theaters closed, I'd wondered when I might be able to go back to back to the theater, and then this week, I actually found myself with an opportunity to do so, and it was... fine. Actually, the whole experience felt strange.