I Loved Paul Rudd And Tim Robinson's New A24 Movie, Friendship, But I Don't Like The Way It Made Me Feel

As a massive fan of all things Tim Robinson, a long-time supporter of Paul Rudd’s contributions to pop culture, and someone who gets down with the best A24 movies , I made sure I saw Friendship as soon as humanly possible. I had a feeling that this would either be the funniest comedy on the 2025 movie schedule or the most uncomfortable experience of the year. Little did I know both would be true, and this movie would bring on an existential crisis that I’ve still not quite escaped.

I loved Friendship, but at the same time, I don’t like the way it made me feel – in the theater, on the drive home that night, or pretty much every day since then. Few movies have this effect on me – I think I can count them on one hand – and even fewer get my stamp of approval despite making me feel so down, so confused, and so on edge. Yeah, I’ve got to talk about it…

Don’t worry, nothing not already spoiled in the various Friendship trailers will be talked about here.

(Image credit: A24)

First Off, Friendship Is One Of My Favorite Movies Of The Year

I know we’re not even halfway through the year, but Friendship is one of my favorite movies of 2025, and without a doubt, the funniest comedy I’ve watched in a long time. I’ll get into the cringey awkwardness and psychological thriller aspects a little later, but first, I have to talk about the way writer/director Andrew DeYoung and stars Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd created a unique experience that I’m sure people will be talking about for years, if not decades, to come.

Whether it’s Robinson’s character, Craig Waterman, talking about the new “Marvel,” a hilarious reference to the latest movies on the MCU timeline , Paul Rudd’s Austin Carmichael being charismatic, or the relatability of a blossoming friendship, so much works with this movie. I laughed, I winced, and I laughed while wincing on more than one occasion.

(Image credit: A24)

But The Movie Made Me SO Uncomfortable

When I came home from my screening of Friendship, my wife asked me to describe it to her, and the best thing I could come up with was this: “Take What About Bob?, add in a dash of I Love You, Man, substitute the warmth and bright colors with melting snow and beige tones, and top it off with the most awkward moments from I Think You Should Leave.” All of this is to say that Friendship is hilarious, but it’s also a movie that made me SO uncomfortable in the theater. Here’s the thing, I think that’s the point.

There were moments in my screening when people were laughing and then there were times when they were laughing from being so uncomfortable. You know what kind of laugh I’m talking about here? That “I’m not sure if I should chuckle or put my head down so I’m going to laugh to not feel bad” kind of laughter filled the theater a few times. And I was right there with everybody; hoping, wishing the abuse would stop.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: A24)

The Whole Idea Of The Movie Hit A Nerve, And It Took Days To Shake It

Every now and then, a movie comes around and hits a nerve, making you think about your life in silent contemplation for hours, days, and maybe even weeks. Well, I didn’t have a Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd movie bringing on an existential crisis on my 2025 bingo card, yet here I am. The feeling of awkward discomfort in the theater was bad enough while watching Friendship, but what was even crazier was that it didn’t go away when I left the screening and started driving home. In fact, it only got more intense from there.

The whole idea of the movie – a man attempts to build a meaningful relationship with a new friend, only to mess it up and go on a journey of self-discovery – really got to me and made me think about just how hard it is to make friendships work the older we get. As someone who has struggled with this over the years, the experience led to a lot of soul-searching, which I didn’t expect. The feeling has begun to pass, but I did not like the way it made me feel.

(Image credit: A24)

Don't Get Me Wrong, Friendship Has Some Of Tim Robinson And Paul Rudd's Best Stuff

As I mentioned earlier, this is one of the best movies I’ve seen all year, and a unique comedic tour de force that we’ll be talking about for a long time. I would go so far as to say it’s some of Paul Rudd’s best stuff (still not as wild as his recurring prank on Conan O’Brien ) and a movie that could take Robinson to the next level in his career. I mean, Robinson has come a long way from his short stint on Saturday Night Live , and Friendship only seems like a natural progression of his signature form of comedy.

The range shown off by these two comedic actors (not to mention the supporting cast that includes Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer) is off the charts, and the chemistry (in both good times and bad) is so believable, so genuine, and relatable. Not quite standard comedy but not quite fully dramatic either, these two performances are in this weird, awkward space in the middle that allows their skills to shine.

(Image credit: A24)

I Haven't Related To A Character Like This In Ages, And I Don't Know How I Feel About It

But I have to tell you, I found myself relating to Robinson’s Craig Waterman way more than I expected and way more than I want to admit. I’m sure this is the case with a lot of people who watched the movie, but I saw all of my worst qualities come out in that character. My jealousy, my anxieties, my uncanny ability to push things way too far way too fast, they’re all there.

At times, I felt like I was watching myself in a brown winter coat (damn, I have one of those, too) losing my grasp on reality after trying too hard to be liked by those around me. Everyone has these doubts, right? RIGHT?