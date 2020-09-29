Zac Efron Will Star In A Remake Of A Stephen King Classic

In Stephen King's novel, the story begins when college Andrew McGee meets his future wife, Vicky, when they are college students who are enrolled in an experiment involving a chemical called LOT-6. While most of those involved with the trial experience horrific side effects, both Andrew and Vicky develop psychic abilities: the latter can read people's minds, and the former has the ability to bend people to his will (what he calls "a push). Years after the experiment they have a daughter named Charlie who turns out to have a power of her own, as she can telepathically make objects she focuses on so hot that they catch on fire (a.k.a. pyrokinesis). Andrew and Vicky do their best to hide Charlie's gifts, but there's only so long they can keep her a secret.