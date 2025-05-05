Freakier Friday’s Chad Michael Murray Reveals The Backstory He Had In Mind For Jake, And It’s So Wild

When Freaky Friday hit theaters 22 years ago, it marked the start of Chad Michael Murray’s rule as one of the main teenage heartthrobs of the 2000s. Now, the One Tree Hill actor is set to show audiences he’s still got that obsession-worthy quality about him, by reprising one of his most popular roles in the aforementioned film's upcoming sequel. As for what his character, Jake, has been up to, Murray’s had a couple decades to think about the stereotypical bad boy’s story, and what he initially had in mind is wild.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theaters as part of the 2025 movie schedule in August, and it’s sure to be jam-packed with plenty of 2000s nostalgia. Murray is one of the many OG cast members returning for the sequel. When it comes to his latest turn as Jake, he told Entertainment Weekly he’s excited for his character to develop a little more depth to his backstory, sharing what he had in mind for adult Jake involved Jamie Lee Curtis' Tess:

When I asked the question, 'Where has he been?' I always thought Jake had a room somewhere, in the closet of his house, where he’s got this wonderful Tess shrine, and that he’s been in love with her and he keeps a faded photo of her in his wallet, but he still loves it and opens it up from time to time and touches it. That was all part of the backstory that was going along with who Jake is in this fantasy world that he’s put himself in.

That is absolutely not the direction I would've expected him to go in. I’m not sure the Merry Gentleman actor thought this one through as much as his Cinderella Story sequel pitch. While it was part of the hilarious gag in the original that Jake starts to fall for Anna while her mom is inhabiting her teenage daughter’s body, I think a lifetime obsession with Tess takes it a little too far. Murray's past advice for his character would have been to not get involved with Anna at all, so I’m a little surprised by this wild idea.

Perhaps Chad Michael Murray just has a strong fondness for co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, which would explain their cheeky exchanges on social media. Nevertheless, Murray poses a good question. What will be Jake’s story in this movie? I highly doubt the writers took to Murray’s wild Tess shrine idea, but I’d love to see the characters meet again.

However, it seems though that Murray’s role as the lead character’s love interest has shifted a bit from the OG movie. It’s already been revealed that Lindsay Lohan’s character, Anna, has a husband, played by The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto. The trailer seems to depict a fun, laugh worthy comedy, but will infidelity strike?

What we do know is that Lindsey Lohan teased Jake’s epic entrance on his motorcycle, fans receive a glimpse of in the trailer. I’m excited to see Murray's chemistry with Lohan on the big screen again. Most of all, I’m excited to see Lohan and Curtis as partners in crime, rather than family frenemies.

Not to mention, we will see a whole new generation of Colemans involved in the inevitable body-swap fiasco, and the writers have made sure to update the movie with some Gen-Z humor per the Freakier Friday trailer. Speaking of, I wonder if Chad Michael Murray knows he’s got rizz. Regardless of that, you can see him as Jake once more when the film opens in theaters on August 8. In the meantime, stream its predecessor using a Disney+ subscription.