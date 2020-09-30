What Christopher Nolan And Stanley Kubrick Have In Common, According To Matthew Modine

People ask me that a lot about [that]. ‘Is Christopher Nolan the new Stanley Kubrick?’ And I say, ‘I don't think that Christopher Nolan's trying to be the new Stanley Kubrick. I think he's trying to be the next Christopher Nolan.’ Stanley wasn't trying to be anybody else. And the brilliant thing that Stanley did was, having moved from New York and then spent time in Los Angeles and then eventually ending up in England was that it gave him a safe distance from outside influence. One of the things I talk about in my diary is the importance being [able] to learn… the most important journey for an artist is to find your own voice, to find your own way. So many artists talk about that in different ways. Poets write about the path least taken, that we all have to find our own way. … You can be inspired by another director’s work, and other cinematographers, and the art direction, or the music that a director puts into a film or the team that he assembles on the film, but you have to find your own way.