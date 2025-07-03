Months After Finalizing Divorce With Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Made Cryptic Comments About How ‘Life Throws Struggles Your Way’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent more time in court battling over their divorce than they ever spent married. It was something that took a significant toll on both parties as they tried to resolve it. Now Brad Pitt is talking about the “struggles” that we go through in life.

In a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Brad Pitt was actually discussing sports movies, like his new movie F1 and his previous foray into the genre with Moneyball. While he didn't mention his recent divorce from Angelina Jolie, he talked about the struggles that we deal with in life. That said, it’s hard not to think about the ongoing divorce battle when considering Brad Pitt’s recent issues. He said…

That’s what I mean about life. Life throws struggles your way. Sometimes everything is falling into place, and everything goes quiet, it’s perfection, it’s sublime. Other periods, life throws these struggles at you, and it’s how you deal with those and how you come back from those. It’s what makes sports movies so special.

The best sports movies are universal, which is part of why we love them so much. Even if we’ve never experienced an athletic moment like what we see on screen, we all have our own things that we must face and overcome, and we can connect to the struggles on the screen. Brad Pitt may or may not be thinking directly of his own legal battles when making these statements, but it wouldn’t be hard to believe that he is.

It took so long to finalize the divorce that one of the primary issues being fought over, custody of Pitt and Jolie’s children, became significantly less of an issue as several of them legally became adults before the divorce was finalized. It all went on so long that it has to be a little strange for it to actually be over now.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Pitt has made few direct comments about his personal life either during or following the finalization of his divorce. That certainly hasn’t stopped the actor’s personal life from being in the news on a regular basis. While his divorce was only recently finalized, Pitt and Jolie had been legally separated for years. He has since begun a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt’s legal struggles aren’t entirely over. He’s still engaged in a lawsuit with Angelina Jolie over the sale of her share of a winery the pair owned together. Perhaps that was what the actor was thinking about when discussing the struggles that life throws in your way. But maybe once these struggles are over, the actor's life can finally enter the "sublime" place he describes and everything will fall into place.