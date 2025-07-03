Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Rumor Claims We're Getting An Epic Scream Reunion With Matthew Lillard, And I Need This To Be Real

It seems like so long ago that horror icon Matthew Lillard teased a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel with CinemaBlend, and we still have many months to go before the highly anticipated sequel hits the back end of the 2025 movie schedule. But a new rumor about a Scream reunion for Matthew Lillard has surfaced that is so exciting, I would wait a whole other year to watch the movie in order to make sure the rumor was legitimate. Or maybe like six months? Three months, minimum.

We have to take this with a big animatronic grain of salt for the moment, if only to avoid bursting from enthusiasm, but notorious Hollywood insider/scooper DanielRPK shared the potential bombshell (via ComicBook.com) that Scream co-villain and Scream VI mental apparition Skeet Ulrich has joined Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and while we probably shouldn't expect to see him once again sharing a murderous persona with Lillard in this franchise, Ulrich's alleged role is massive within the lore. THE LORE!

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Skeet Ulrich Will Reportedly Play The Co-Creator Of Fazbear Entertainment

The fact that Five Nights at Freddy's landed Matthew Lillard as its key antagonist William Afton was arguably the best move the first film made, beyond the exquisite animatronics from Jim Henson's Creature Shop. So it definitely makes twisted cinematic logic for the upcoming Blumhouse movie to also utilize some hyper-specific casting for another one of the game franchise's most important lore anchors.

Skeet Ulrich will reportedly be portraying animatronics engineer and Fazbear Entertainment co-founder Henry Emily, a.k.a. The Cassette Man, a character whose existence was largely give to fans in a piecemealed fashion through the novel trilogy, audio recordings and other game ephemera. He's the yang to Afton's yin, and did not aim for his animatronic creations to be used for evil, resulting in the death of his daughter Charlotte, which is the lynchpin in Henry's story.

Not to go too deep into the lore, since it's impossible to know what might be adapted for the live-action film, and what details will remain exclusive to the source material. It's not even known exactly how Henry will factor into the movie's timeline, though the go-to assumption is that the film will incorporate flashbacks that depict the pizzeria's origins, with both Henry and William sharing the screen. That's the Scream dream, of course, and also makes sense in terms of Lillard's character being stabbed and left for dead in the back office in the first film.

Matthew Lillard has shared that the sequel's creative team put in the work to make sure it was a better movie than its critically dumped-on predecessor, and I can't think of a sweeter fix than bringing another Scream alum into this narrative. And I mean, if the producers also happened to cast Neve Campbell as Henry's wife Mrs. Emily, they should just come to my house and take my money already.

Watch The First Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Teaser

After a longer than expected development period for the sequel, Jason Blum unveiled the first teaser for FNAF 2 in April, which featured Lillard and no Ulrich. But hopefully the next batch of footage will give fans more to gnaw on. Watch the teaser below!

Arguably the most rockin' and sockin' upcoming horror movie in the pipeline, at least where possessed cupcake bots are concerned, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to jumpscare fans into oblivion on December 5, 2025.