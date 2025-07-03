Netflix Canceled Two One-Season Shows And Paused Another, And I'm Particularly Hurt Over One Of Them

Just when I think we’re safe from mass cancellations, another one comes down. Netflix has a habit of canceling shows too early , and their latest actions prove that. That’s because the streamer officially put two projects on 2025’s list of axed series , and it pressed pause on another. Now, while all of that is tragic, there’s one series that got caught in this bloodbath that I’m particularly sad about.

Netflix Canceled Two Shows and Pressed Pause On Another

Sadly, Netflix has put an end to two projects that premiered this spring on the 2025 TV schedule . Per Deadline , both Pulse and The Residence got axed a few months after their premieres.

According to Variety , the medical drama Pulse premiered in Netflix’s Top Ten with 6.5 million views and got 8.5 million views after that. However, viewership declined over time. The series also got negative reviews, and it faced challenges because it premiered during the run of HBO Max’s hit and acclaimed medical drama The Pitt.

Meanwhile, The Residence, which was a whodunnit made by Shondaland, did a bit better with critics, scoring an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also in Netflix’s English TV Top Ten for a few weeks and got 6.4 million views right after its premiere. It had a star-studded cast that featured Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park and many more, and it centered around a White House-based murder mystery.

Now, those two shows are sadly gone for good, and we’ll talk more about that in a second. However, Netflix wasn’t done; it also paused a show.

No Good Deed , which got fairly positive reviews and starred Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, is the series that Netflix isn’t moving forward with, yet. Deadline reported that at the moment, the anthology is not renewed. However, the door also isn’t closed; reportedly, there is space for the creatives to pitch a second season.

Overall, this all sucks. It’s never fun to see shows on the chopping block or in flux. However, as a big fan of The Resdience, I’m particularly bummed about that cancellation.

I’m Really Hurt Over The Residence Getting Canceled. It Had So Much Potential

For those who may have missed it, The Residence is a binge-worthy Netflix show that follows Uzo Aduba’s detective around the White House as she works to solve a murder that took place in it.

In the spirit of great mystery movies like Knives Out, this fast-talking, star-studded series was wildly entertaining, and having the backdrop be the White House made it incredibly unique. Plus, Aduba’s Detective Cordelia Cupp was such a memorable and fun character. So, I really wanted to see her solve another crime.

Like the Natasha Lyonne-led show Poker Face or Rian Johnson’s series of Benoit Blanc-led movies, The Residence had the potential to keep getting remarkable casts who could come together with the project's primary crime-solver to play out a wild whodunnit. I would have loved to see Aduba among a new cast of characters in a different big location, and the fact that that won’t happen is a bummer.