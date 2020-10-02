Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto Gives Realistic Update About Possible Fourth Movie

Leave a Comment
Wait… did the USS Enterprise get stuck in a black hole again? Sure, CBS All Access has been reviving Star Trek in the television format for the past few years with Discovery, Picard and Lower Decks, but it's been four years of dead signal concerning a followup for Star Trek Beyond.
But that’s not at the fault of the cast involved. Many of the members of the Star Trek crew that were introduced in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film have shown their continued interest in boarding the Starfleet ship for a fourth film over the years. The franchise’s Spock, Zachary Quinto just shared an update with these words:
We talk about it all the time as the crew of the Enterprise, we’re all incredibly close friends in real life and I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories. Seems like a bit of a saturated market at this point, so I'm not sure what the plans are for the feature film version of the franchise, but we're all here if they want to beam us up.
Since the release of Star Trek Beyond there’s been a number of unexpected asteroids in the way of the big-screen franchising returning to theaters. For one, the Star Trek family suffered the loss of Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin in the matter of a year. On the development side of things, there’s been a few ideas thrown against the wall without anything sticking for too long.
Legion’s Noah Hawley was making the next Star Trek movie for a minute and Quentin Tarantino was contemplating putting his own stamp on the franchise with The Revenant co-writer working with him on an adaptation of the original series episode called “The City on the Edge of Forever.” There was also talk of Chris Hemsworth reuniting with the franchise to play Kirk’s father for a time travel storyline, but there were reportedly issues with pay cuts.
Zachary Quinto’s update to The Talk is a nice bit to hear from the actor who has been embraced by the Star Trek community for his version of Spock. He is being realistic about Star Trek currently being a saturated market as Paramount expands the title for television on CBS All Access, but I don’t see why it could find a place there and back on the big screen.
The franchise’s Captain Kirk, Chris Pine also recently provided his own update on the future of Star Trek echoing some of his first officers comments with this:
I'm like the last person to find anything out...I know that Paramount is coming out of having restructured a bit and kind of a major corporate restructuring. So hopefully when all that dust settles, something concrete will come out of it and we'll get to work. I'd love to do it.
Amidst Star Trek plans, Paramount switched up presidents earlier this year with former 20th Century Fox’s Emma Watts becoming the new leader of Paramount. Perhaps after the studio is more settled in its transition, Star Trek will gear back up with new plans for the big screen.
I definitely would love to see more movies with the cast we’ve grown accustomed to in the J.J. Abrams movies in future Star Trek installments. What do you think? Would you like to see Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the crew live long and prosper or are you ready for a Star Trek reboot? Let us know in the poll below.