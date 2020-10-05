The Craft: Legacy Director Explains The Importance Of Transgender Inclusion Onscreen

Clearly Zoe Lister-Jones had a specific vision for how the women of The Craft: Legacy. This includes making sure that one of the protagonists was a transgender character, as well changing to the coven's group dynamic. Three of the witches in the 1996 original turned on Robin Tunney's Sarah, but the above quote seems to indicate that the story will go down differently. It seems the coven will be supporting each other more, so it'll be interesting to see exactly how the inevitable conflict goes down.