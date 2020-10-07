How Lost In Space Time Travel Works

While being caught in this new temporal loop isn’t going to be fun, and the coffee’s going to be the same day in and day out, it will be exciting to go from talking about here to there in the now and then to trying to figure out how to escape the here and now. Strange times are ahead readers, and I’m not sure how email works in a time loop. So if you send us more requests for which temporal anomalies you want us to dissect next, I might be a little bit delayed in receiving them. Bear with me for a moment here, but I feel like we’ve done this before.