How Disneyland Is Opening Part Of A Theme Park To Help Fans Get Their Halloween Fix

And of course, the other thing this allows Disneyland Resort to do is to put some of the theme park square footage to use. Since March the parks have been empty and none of that space is making the Parks division any money. Some of that pain was reduced when Downtown Disney was able to open, but the entire Parks division has been in free fall ever since they were forced to close. At least this way, all that empty space is now slightly less empty and able to generate some revenue, and it will also mean more hours for some of the cast members that haven't been able to work as much if at all, an especially nice thing considering that cast members are likely all on edge following the layoffs that just took place.