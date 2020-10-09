Why Soul’s Release Date Delay Didn’t Actually Give Pixar More Time To Work On It

The ongoing theatrical delays of basically every movie under the sun have wreaked havoc with nearly all productions. Anything that was still actively filming when the shutdowns hit has only now been able to slowly move forward. However, there have been some bright spots when the pandemic shutdown actually helped a movie. Frequently, this has come in the realm of post-production work, where the people doing CGI work and other digital effects actually had extra time to do the work, because it could all be done on computers at home. However, Pixar's Soul, made entirely inside computers, didn't have that luxury.