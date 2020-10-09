Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Why Soul’s Release Date Delay Didn’t Actually Give Pixar More Time To Work On It

Pixar Soul

The ongoing theatrical delays of basically every movie under the sun have wreaked havoc with nearly all productions. Anything that was still actively filming when the shutdowns hit has only now been able to slowly move forward. However, there have been some bright spots when the pandemic shutdown actually helped a movie. Frequently, this has come in the realm of post-production work, where the people doing CGI work and other digital effects actually had extra time to do the work, because it could all be done on computers at home. However, Pixar's Soul, made entirely inside computers, didn't have that luxury.

Soul was originally scheduled for a summer 2020 release before being pushed off to November, and is now set for a Christmas release. However, when I had a chance to talk to the animators and filmmakers of Soul recently, they explained that they basically had no choice but to finish the movie based on the previous deadline, because the Pixar machine never stops and there were other movies that these animators needed to be working on. As Animation Supervisor Bobby Podesta put it...

We finished on time, because there's other films that we're making. So we didn't suddenly get a free six months or anything.

While Soul no longer needed to be done by June, the other projects that Pixar has in its pipeline still have release dates that need to be hit. This meant that resources couldn't be spent on Soul beyond the original deadline. If everybody spends additional time on Soul that means less manpower for all the other movies that are currently in various states of production.

As far as what those other projects are, we only actually know about one of them. Luca will tell the story of a boy on the Italian Riviera who makes a friend who turns out to be a disguised sea monster. It's still set for release in the summer of 2021, though with so many movies now pushed back in 2021, the summer movie season next year is already starting to get crowded.

I also had the chance to talk the writers, producers, and directors of Soul, and I questioned the idea that the movie was truly done back in June. Animation is a very iterative process that can frequently see changes, even significant ones, up until very late in the process. I was surprised that the extra six months weren't taken to somehow make some final tweaks to the story or to polish up some animation that could have been improved. Producer Dana Murray joked that Soul had to wrap because there was no money left. Director Pete Docter, put it more bluntly...

Everybody's gone, they're working on the next one.

Everybody is working on the next one, and actually the next several. Release dates not only for Luca, but for three other still-untitled Pixar projects are on the calendar for the years to come. Soul is set to release in theaters on Christmas Day.

Up Next

7 Pixar Movies That Beautifully Defied The Formula
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Hocus Pocus Is Back In Theaters Right Now And Apparently Crushing It news 5d Hocus Pocus Is Back In Theaters Right Now And Apparently Crushing It Katherine Webb
See What Yara Shahidi Could Look Like As Live-Action Tinker Bell For Disney news 6d See What Yara Shahidi Could Look Like As Live-Action Tinker Bell For Disney Sarah El-Mahmoud
Why I'm Way More Excited About A Live Action Lion King Sequel Than The First One news 1w Why I'm Way More Excited About A Live Action Lion King Sequel Than The First One Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Nomadland Dec 4, 2020 Nomadland Rating TBD
Words on Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words on Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Charm City Kings Jan 27, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Legally Blonde 3 Dec 31, 2022 Legally Blonde 3 Rating TBD
The Stand’s First Trailer Reveals Alexander Skarsgard’s Bloody Take On Stephen King Villain Randall Flagg TBD The Stand’s First Trailer Reveals Alexander Skarsgard’s Bloody Take On Stephen King Villain Randall Flagg Rating TBD
Adam Sandler Addresses Comparisons Between Hubie Halloween And One Of His SNL Characters TBD Adam Sandler Addresses Comparisons Between Hubie Halloween And One Of His SNL Characters Rating TBD
Spiral's Chris Rock Shares One Big Reason Movie Theaters Won't Die Off TBD Spiral's Chris Rock Shares One Big Reason Movie Theaters Won't Die Off Rating TBD
Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Share Advice, Feelings As Supernatural Prepares To Finally End TBD Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Share Advice, Feelings As Supernatural Prepares To Finally End Rating TBD
Taika Waititi And Ryan Reynolds Have A Great Exchange Over Free Guy's Outtakes, And I Can’t Wait TBD Taika Waititi And Ryan Reynolds Have A Great Exchange Over Free Guy's Outtakes, And I Can’t Wait Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information