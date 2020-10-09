Dawn Of The Dead: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About George A. Romero's Horror Classic

Production Had To Stop Every Morning At 7 Before The Mall Reopened

If the Christmas decorations didn't cause enough of a headache for the cast and crew of Dawn of the Dead, the odd working hours surely did. Since the Monroeville Mall was still an active mall, Romero and company could only film after all the stores closed for the night, which resulted in not being able to actually start shooting any footage until as late as 11 p.m., and they would have to be finished by 7 a.m. the following day. According to that great Rolling Stone piece mentioned above, the mall's computer would automatically start playing Muzak over the public address system and no one from the production knew how to turn it off. The decision could also have something to do with the cardiac patients who would walk through the mall early each morning.