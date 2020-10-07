Fast Times At Ridgemont High Writer Weighs In On Shia LaBeouf’s Viral Table Read Performance

As a primer for those who haven’t watched the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, not only did Shia LaBeouf read his lines from inside his parked car, he donned neon sunglasses and a tank top, and was smoking a blunt. That set the stage for LaBeouf to deliver a much different take on Jeff Spicoli that amused his cast-mates, including the man who originally brought Spicoli to life, Sean Penn. If there’s one thing you can count on LaBeouf doing these days with his professional endeavors (and sometimes personal ones), it’s making unique creative choices. I’m just glad he didn’t end up getting more tattoos in the process.